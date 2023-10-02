Assistant Scheme Manager by Voyage Care

Blue Light Card Membership (which has access to some of the best high street discounts such as Apple, EE Mobile, Sports Direct, Halfords, New Look, Sky & many more)

Competitive rates of pay

A clearly defined career path if you want it

A mixture of in-house management training and nationally recognised qualifications

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Long service awards

Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply

Job Description and ResponsibilitiesVoyage Care are currently looking for an Assistant Scheme Manager to join us in our Bedhampton service. As an Assistant Scheme Manager, you will form part of the management team of a large Supported Living Service in Fareham, Hampshire that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.As an Assistant Scheme Manager, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is provided to each of the people that we support. You will be reporting into the Scheme Manager, working collaboratively with other assistant managers in the team and be required to delegate duties to Support Workers, promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.As an Assistant Scheme Manager, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service. You will also take part in the on-call rota.Our Assistant Scheme Managers are responsible for supporting a staff team and will liaise with the recruitment function to ensure their services are adequately staffed.





Requirements



Experience managing a staff team

Strong IT skills and experience in creating and analysing a variety of reports and data relating to the service

An in-depth understanding of our client group

Prior experience in a health and social care environment

Driver with own vehicle

The ability to prioritise your workload

A 'can do' attitude

Prior experience in writing a rota

Be part of a managerial team providing support 7 days a week, you will be required to work a mixture of early and lates over 7 days.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list. Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.