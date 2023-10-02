Maintenance Operative by Voyage Care

As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other needs. We operate over 400 care homes and 20 rehabilitation centres across the country and we provide specialist care and support to people at home and in the wider community…and we're growing every day!



We are looking for a Maintenance Operative. Responsible to the Property Manager, you will work as part of a growing team providing day to day maintenance within our care homes.



You will be assigned to circa 10 care homes and you will take complete responsibility for all day to day maintenance within these homes, ensuring that the environments are maintained to the highest standards and that all repairs are addressed in a timely fashion.



To be successful in this role you will need to have the necessary skills and be an experienced multi-skilled all-rounder who takes pride in their work and accepts ownership for the care homes assigned to you.





You will be responsible for managing your own time and maintaining levels of supplies to enable to you execute works in a timely fashion and your duties will include the following:



Fitting domestic appliances

Minor plumbing jobs

Decorating

Joinery

Building fabric repairs

Removals/deliveries

If you are a self-starter who thrives on working in a dynamic team that is passionate about delivering the highest quality, we would like to hear from you.



A full UK driving license is essential.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act

