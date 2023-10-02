Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker

Location: Chippenham, SN15

Pay Rate: £12.02ph

Overtime Rate: +£1.00ph*

Evening/Weekend Rate: +£0.50ph*

Hours: 37.5 hours per week.



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is preferable. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced support worker or acting senior looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



We are currently recruiting for our Cote House residential service. We are an 11 bed service where we support individuals with a range of complex needs.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



Key Responsibilities:



Overseeing a team of Support Workers and ensuring the support team work in accordance with care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs.

Participating in the development and implementation of support plans also including financial support for people we support.

Updating and reviewing guidelines, completion of H&S checks, awareness of risks and risk assessments.

Your benefits will include:



Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

