Field Support Supervisor by Voyage Care

Field Care Supervisor



Location: Kent



£25,837.5 per annum



Flat rate of £25 per night will be paid for working on-call and being available, this rate applies for weekdays and weekends.



A Full UK drivers' licence and access to a vehicle is essential.



Voyage Care are currently looking for a Field Care Supervisor to join us at our Kent DCA. As Field Care Supervisor you will be managing multiple Supported Living Services that form part of the DCA, these services include Maidstone, Ashford, Hythe, Folkestone and Dover/Deal. There is also two dedicated Care Coordinators at the office who will work to support our supervisor and management teams.



As a Field Care Supervisor, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is provided to each of the people that we support. You will be reporting into the Branch Manager and be required to delegate duties to Support Workers, as well as promoting good practice and acting as an effective and positive role model.



Whilst this role is supernumerary, it will require working one to one with the people we support or working as part of a team to deliver care and support. The care you deliver may vary in accordance with the needs of the service. You will also take part in the on-call rota (this duty to be shared across the management team).



Our Community Care Supervisors are responsible for managing a staff team and liaising closely with our team of recruiters to ensure their services are adequately staffed.



Key Responsibilities



Alongside the Branch Manager, you will contribute to assessing new people that we support, as well as the development, maintenance, and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living.



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations, and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy, including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records.



Arranging, planning, and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating, and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood, and to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short-term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



What we are looking for from you:



Experience managing a staff team.

An in-depth understanding of our client group

Prior experience in a health and social care environment

Driver with own vehicle (travel between multiple services will be required)

The ability to prioritise your workload.

A 'can do' attitude.

Prior experience writing a rota and efficiently managing cover requirements.

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay.

Pay increases between roles.

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card.

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses.





COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves always. We have an in-house team that ensures that all our services always have plenty of PPE. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.



Click Apply to complete our one-page application………All applications & CVs received are reviewed daily.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

