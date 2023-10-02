Domestic by Voyage Care

About this role: Carrying out thorough cleaning (which will include vacuuming, dusting, polishing, steam cleaning, window cleaning, upholstery and carpet cleaning, disposing of refuse, deodorising and mopping) of designated areas of the Service, including communal areas, kitchens, toilets and bathrooms and service user bedrooms.



You will be highly motivated, organised and proactive with good communication skills. Previous cleaning experience is essential along with an understanding of Health and Safety issues and Fire Safety awareness.



Typical Shifts:- 9am - 3pm - 3 Days per week.



The ideal candidate should be reliable, able to work unsupervised and must have a flexible attitude towards their work load.



In addition to an excellent hourly rate of pay, Support Workers will enjoy benefits including:



Paid DBS and holidays

Salary scale / progression if you want it

Life insurance and pension scheme

Retail rewards and savings

Long service awards

Refer a friend





It is an expectation that all staff are to have had or be part of the Covid- 19 vaccination process unless they can provide an exemption reason".



COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have an in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe



Click Apply…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

