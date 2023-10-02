Care Team Leader by Voyage Care
Team Leader - Lindford - £13.41 per Hour
Job Description and Responsibilities
Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:
- Competitive rates of pay
- Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts
- Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
- The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
- Managing the service in the absence of the Manager
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
