Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Senior Support Worker



Pay Rate: £13.01 per hour



Location: 60 Cobham road, Leatherhead



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Role Overview:-



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers ensure the support team work in accordance with care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.



Requirements:-



Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the teams record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field



Benefits: Life assurance, Access to Childcare vouchers, Opportunities for career development, Paid training, Industry recognised qualifications, fully funded DBS/PVG and Guaranteed hours.



About this job -



We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.



.





Requirements



"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."

