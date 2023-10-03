Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker

Location: Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Pay Rate: £11.72ph

Overtime Rate: +£1.00ph*

Evening/Weekend Rate: +£0.50ph*

Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Full-time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is preferable. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced support worker or acting senior looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



We are currently recruiting for our Red House residential service in Ilkeston where we support seven adults with a range of needs, including learning disabilities, autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, mental health issues, epilepsy, and challenging behaviours.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



Your benefits will include:

Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply

All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.