Community Support Worker (part time) by Voyage Care

Community Support Worker - Part time
Pay rate of £11.02
Location - Flintshire
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
Our teams provide exceptional care and support, working with individuals to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals and ambitions. The role of a support worker is very rewarding, but it can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.
Candidates applying for this role must hold a full driving licence and have access to their own car.
Your benefits
Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:
You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour
- Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour
- Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year
- Pay increases between roles
- Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card
- Enhanced family leave
- Free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wagestream app
- Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications
- Pension scheme and life assurance
- Long service awards
- Refer a friend bonuses
You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.
JOB SUMMARY
