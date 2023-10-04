Benefits Administrator 12 mths FT by Voyage Care

Reporting to the Benefits Manager, you will be managing the finances of the people we support in our busy Benefits department.



Duties include:



Liaise professionally with internal/external customers including Local Authorities, DWP, People we Support and their Families by phone, letter, email, and face to face meetings to resolve queries and other issues.

Complete all relevant forms received from the DWP and Local Authorities accurately and in line with strict deadlines.

Responsible for running the weekly BACS payment, conducting daily bank statement downloads and uploads onto company system and allocation of cash manually or through automated allocation system and performing regular account reconciliations to ensure accuracy and dealing with any issues that arise.

Administration, reconciliation, and auditing of Barclaycards in line with agreed expenditure.

Notifying all change of circumstances accurately and ensuring all reassessments of benefit and charges are actioned in a timely manner.

Create, maintain, and close corporate appointee accounts. Act as a named contact to swiftly resolve any banking queries.

Assisting Benefits Manager to create new starters via acquisition process, and liaising with Integration Team, Operations manager, and services where appropriate to ensure a smooth transition process for the People we Support.

Ensuring personal money requests for non-appointees are approved in accordance with the Schedule of Authority and all company policies are adhered to.

Attend meetings and training where appropriate.





Skills/experience:



Strong attention to detail

Clear and confident communicator

Ability to work quickly and accurately to tight deadlines

Employee benefits include 23 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Life Assurance, sick pay and workplace pension.



If you are a self-starter who thrives on working in a dynamic team that is passionate about delivering the highest quality, we would like to hear from you.



Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

