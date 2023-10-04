For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Assistant Scheme Manager by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 260 jobs
EastleighLocation
Eastleigh
8 days ago
Posted date
8 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Assistant Scheme Manager (Team Leader) - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £28,665 per annum

Job Description and Responsibilities

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Eastleigh, Hampshire that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism and associated complex behaviours.

Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
  • The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organization
  • High street discounts via our Boost portal
Reporting to the Locality Manager; the Team Leader will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:

  • Managing the service in the absence of the Locality Manager
  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.




Essential

  • Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.
  • A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people
  • The ability to work well within a team
  • The ability to work to robust, clear guidelines

This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Assistant Scheme Manager by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Eastleigh
8 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time