Assistant Scheme Manager by Voyage Care

Assistant Scheme Manager (Team Leader) - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £28,665 per annum



Job Description and Responsibilities



Competitive rates of pay

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organization

High street discounts via our Boost portal

Managing the service in the absence of the Locality Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Eastleigh, Hampshire that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism and associated complex behaviours.Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:Reporting to the Locality Manager; the Team Leader will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:





Essential



Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.

A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people

The ability to work well within a team

The ability to work to robust, clear guidelines

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

