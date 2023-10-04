Assistant Scheme Manager by Voyage Care
Assistant Scheme Manager (Team Leader) - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £28,665 per annum
Job Description and Responsibilities
Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:
- Competitive rates of pay
- Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
- The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organization
- High street discounts via our Boost portal
- Managing the service in the absence of the Locality Manager
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
Essential
- Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.
- A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people
- The ability to work well within a team
- The ability to work to robust, clear guidelines
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
