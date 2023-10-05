Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Support Worker

Location: Thornaby

Pay Rate: £10.62ph (plus overtime and evening/weekend enhancements)

Support Worker Thornaby £10.62ph (plus overtime and evening/weekend enhancements) Hours: Full Time

Shifts: 8am - 10pm, sleeps included, rolling rota.

Here at Voyage Care, we have an exciting opportunity for a support worker to join us at our supported living service in Thornaby.

About the Job

As a Support Worker you will be involved with all aspects of everyday life which will include; support to maintain personal hygiene, meal preparation, attending appointments and engaging in meaningful activities and hobbies that the individuals enjoy. You will develop positive, respectful, and trusting relationships which will provide a safe and supportive environment. Within this role you will be required to lone work.

Experience is desirable for this role, however all of our staff will complete a full induction including one to one training and shadowing, This style of training allows the people we support get to know you and feel comfortable around you before you begin to support them.

Your benefits

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour*

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour*

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000*.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc.

Nationally funded recognised qualifications

We will pay for your DBS checks

Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay as it is earned

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Access to an employee discount app

Enhanced Family Leave

*Terms and conditions apply





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

