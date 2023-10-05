Service Manager by Voyage Care

Job Title: Registered Manager - Full Time - 37.5 hours per week



Salary: £33,000 per annum



Location: Bulkington, Warwickshire



Weaver House provides support for adults with learning disabilities, Autism and complex needs.



This is a Registered Manager position at Weaver House, our service in Bulkington, and as such the successful candidate will be required to register with the Care Quality Commission.



Our emphasis is to promote a person-centred approach in all aspects of the support we offer. Our aim is to support residents to achieve their goals in life and we actively seek out opportunities for everyone to develop their skills and confidence through a variety of staff involvement, activities and other initiatives.



What Voyage Care would like from you



Commitment to delivering high quality care.

Previous managerial experience in a care setting.

Strong working knowledge of care standards and regulations.

Have a Registered Managers Award plus Level 5 diploma or be willing to work towards.

Excellent organisational and communication skills.

Reliability and being approachable.

Benefits with Voyage Care



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act

