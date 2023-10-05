Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Residential Senior Support Worker - £24199.50



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support worker, to join the management team at one of our residential services in Hedge End, that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation. Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts.We have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

