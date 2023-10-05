Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker



Location: Dover



Rate:£11.92



Role Overview:-

As a Senior Support Worker at Hillbrow you will provides support for nine adults with a learning disability, enduring mental health needs and associated complex behaviours. As a Support Worker at Hillbrow, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities supporting them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities. You will assist the people to be as independent as possible.



Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



Requirements:-

Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all training is provided. It is a shift based role, flexibility is essential.



Your Benefits:



We offer a great range of benefits which include:-



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

