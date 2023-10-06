Care Coordinator by Voyage Care

Role: Care Coordinator (Driver with own vehicle required)

Location: Welshpool & Carno, Powys

Pay Rate: £24,414pa

Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Full-time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



We are currently recruiting a Care Coordinator for our North Powys DCA office located in Welshpool. From the office, we manage a number of supported living services in the Welshpool and Carno areas where we support adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and complex needs.



You must be organised, conscientious and have a passion for ensuring the people we support are provided with the highest quality care and support. You must be competent in administration, IT functions and previous experience working with Coldharbour would be beneficial. Previous experience working within the care sector is also required for this role as the role will involve participating in on call duties. A driver with own vehicle is required due to travel between Welshpool and Carno.



You will be responsible for the appropriate management and coordination of the care delivery team to ensure provision of commissioned services to the people we support. You will be the first point of contact for day-to-day operational requirements of the care team and the people we support.



Your benefits will include:

Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.