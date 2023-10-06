Field Support Supervisor by Voyage Care

Location: Slough



Annual Pay - £22,260.00



A Full UK drivers' licence and access to a vehicle is essential.



Job Description and Responsibilities



Voyage Care are currently looking for a Field Support/Field Care Supervisor to join us at Reading DCA in Berkshire . As a Field Support Supervisor/Field Care Supervisor you will be managing multiple Supported Living Services that form part of the DCA (some of these areas include Slough).



As a Field Support Supervisor you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is provided to each of the people that we support. You will be reporting in to the Branch Manager and be required to delegate duties to Support Workers, promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.



Our DCA Community Support Vacancies are based in and around Reading which are located in Tilehurst, Spencers Wood, Earley.



As a Field Support Supervisor, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team, and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service. You will also take part in the on call rota.



Our Field Support Supervisors are responsible for managing a staff team and liaising closely with the recruitment function to ensure their services are adequately staffed.



So what can voyage care do for you?



Take a look below at our great range of benefits which include: -



Paid DBS**& Holidays

Salary scale /progression if you want it

Life insurance & Pension Scheme

Retail rewards & savings

Long service awards

Refer a friend BONUS

"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply"



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Experience working as a Field Support Supervisor

Care Training

Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence





Key Responsibilities



You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records



Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

