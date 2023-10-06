Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Paid DBS* & Annual Leave

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1.00 per hour (terms and conditions apply)

Free external counselling support & advice service available 24/7

Paid Training & Inductions

Fully funded nationally recognised qualifications such as level 3 in Health & Social Care

Pension scheme & Life insurance policy

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants etc

Long service awards - reward scheme of working with us

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer 3 friends & receive £2000 (Terms and conditions apply)

Job Description and ResponsibilitiesAs a Night Support Worker at our residential service in Taunton, you will work with individuals who have varying degrees of physical disabilities and learning difficulties. We pride ourselves in promoting independence and supporting people to lead as fulfilling a life as possible.We are looking for a Night Support Worker to join our established and friendly team based in Taunton on a full or part time basis, experience isn't essential as full training is provided.The individuals we support at this service also enjoy community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. However you'll receive full person-specific training to provide exceptional care and support for people we support.RequirementsWe are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.





All offers are subject to satisfactory DBS checks and referencing.

