Care & Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Care & Support Worker

Location: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Pay Rate: £10.72ph

Overtime Rate: +£1.00ph*

Evening/Weekend Rate: +£0.50ph*

Hours: 36 hours per week. Flexible, full time, permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role. We are currently recruiting for our Redcliffe House residential service in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire where we support 8 adults with learning disabilities, autism and elements of challenging behaviour.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



Your benefits will include:

Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.