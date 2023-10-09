Clinical Nurse Manager by Voyage Care

Job Title: Clinical Nurse Manager

Location: Multi-site across - North West & Midlands

Salary: £40,950 per annum plus car allowance

Hours: 37.5 hours per week



Voyage Care are currently recruiting for a brand new, exciting, and varied role - an experienced RGN for the role of Inreach Registered Nurse.







You will travel to a number of our residential and supported living settings where we support adults predominantly with brain Injuries and additional clinical /nursing needs.





You will provide professional nursing input, teaching a range of nursing/clinical duties which contribute to the provision of high-quality nursing care for people we support. You will provide support to people in a way that is respectful, promotes independence and dignity and enables the individuals you support to realise their own potential.





Duties would include but are not limited to: