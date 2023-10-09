Activities Coordinator by Voyage Care

Activities Coordinator - The Grove Resource Centre, Hindhead



This is a Full Time Position: 37.5 hours per week.



Shift Times: Monday - Friday, 9.00am - 4.30pm



Pay Rate: £12.15ph



We are seeking an Activities Coordinator to plan and develop different activity based sessions at our day service in Hindhead, Surrey. This is an exciting and varied role within an established and busy day centre within the heart of the beautiful Surrey countryside.



Reporting to the Branch Manager, you will work with the people within our service in order to meet their needs. Supporting the individuals to engage with the support staff and other people attending the sessions to have fun, learn life skills and become more independent.



We're looking for someone enthusiastic and driven, who wants to make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting. Whether that be by supporting them to bake a cake for their Mum's birthday or by getting messy and making a piñata for one of our party day discos!



Working as part of a team, you will liaise with the Occupational Therapist/parents/carers and staff from other agencies and organisations to assess an individual's strengths and developmental needs. You will also provide guidance to the support staff to implement a range of different activities.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:



A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card scheme

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply







Excellent communication skills are vital.

Will be creative and fun loving and have a genuine desire to make a difference within the role.

The ability to guide support staff when organising each session so that the people we support get the most out of their time at the day service.

You must be highly organised with the ability to think on your feet.

Holding a full UK driving licence would be an advantage.

The ability to prioritise your own workload and to work alone as well as part of a team.

Experience of working in a day service environment with the client group would be advantageous.

So make a great career move. Come and join us in making all the difference. It begins with your application.



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

