Clinical Nurse Manager by Voyage Care

Job Title: Clinical Nurse Manager
Location: Multi-site across - North West & Midlands
Salary: £40,950 per annum plus car allowance
Hours: 37.5 hours per week
Voyage Care are currently recruiting for a brand new, exciting, and varied role - an experienced RGN for the role of Inreach Registered Nurse.
You will travel to a number of our residential and supported living settings where we support adults predominantly with brain Injuries and additional clinical /nursing needs.
You will provide professional nursing input, teaching a range of nursing/clinical duties which contribute to the provision of high-quality nursing care for people we support. You will provide support to people in a way that is respectful, promotes independence and dignity and enables the individuals you support to realise their own potential.
Duties would include but are not limited to:
- teaching nursing/clinical procedures
- Conducting clinical competencies - Train and assess and the competence of team members in specific task clinical task/s their own practice and then to delegate these clinical task/s
- Delivering training
- Conduct clinical audits
- Completion of care plans/clinical guidelines and reviews - To work closely with the individual services to contribute to assessment, care planning, and evaluation of the people we support holistic care
- Working shifts or visits on a staffing rota (this would be on an ad hoc basis where required)
You must be a registered nurse with a valid NMC pin number and have a minimum of 5 years' experience as a qualified RGN. A full UK driving licence is essential for this role due to the travel involved. Our brain injury services span a geographical area from Bristol to Manchester, so you must be comfortable with long distance travelling.
This role will predominantly involve working Monday to Friday although occasional weekend working will be required to meet the needs of the business.
Our benefits include:
- Funded revalidation of nurse PIN
- Funded CPD
- Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions
- Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants
- Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments
- Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt
- Paid training, induction and DBS checks
- Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones
- Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care
- Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you
If this sounds like a role you would be interested in, click Apply to complete our one page application and one of our dedicated recruiters will contact you to discuss further.
All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.