Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Female Support Worker



Service/Location: Newport(outreach)



Pay Rate: £11.02 per hour



*Driving License is essential!*



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



Our specialist supported living service in Newport supports people with a learning disability and/or autism, who may have additional mental health conditions and challenging behaviour. The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating both therapeutic and social based activities.



We are looking for like-minded individuals who would like to make a difference in someone's life - could that be you?



About You -

You must be resilient, flexible and composed in your approach,

You must follow our Positive Behaviour Support plans,

Experience is required.

We can offer full training, guidance and support for along the way!

A driving license is essential

Your benefits:



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

