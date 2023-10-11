Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

This is a fantastic opportunity for the role of an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in a forward-thinking GP Practice. The practice pride themselves in delivering high quality patient care, with everyone striving to do their best to create a happy working environment. The practice will support you as you progress within your role.

You will joining a supportive multi-disciplinary team of clinicians, ensuring the greatest level of care is delivered to all patients of all ages and backgrounds; particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments, whilst utilising your prescribing qualification.

This practice is looking for a clinician that can hit the ground running! If you want to be a part of a united team and want to help make a real difference for a local community, then this is the role for you!

Salary - £44,850 - £55,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Southend-on-Sea

The surgery -

Practice that prides themselves in delivering high quality patient care

Passionate management team in place

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Wanting to make a difference within the community

Fantastic staff retention rates!

Your role -

Full-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner/Nurse Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent on the day appointments

Utilise your prescribing qualification

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

NHS pension

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Great team atmosphere to work in

Next Steps:

