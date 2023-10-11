Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

An incredibly supportive and innovative Primary Care Network in Lambeth are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated Clinical Pharmacist, to join their friendly and inclusive team. This vacancy has arisen as they are recruiting to expand of their existing ARRS team.

A cohesive PCN, the practices work collaboratively to deliver excellent care to their local population with fantastic patient feedback.

There is a keen focus on staff wellbeing and professional development, and the PCN build in time for development of a special interest or admin, managing all workload in a collegiate manner to support each other.

Salary - £48,000 -£50,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 25 days annual leave + BH

Location - Lambeth

The surgery -

Hight staff retention rates

GP and Nurse mentors

Excellent administrative and managerial support

EMIS and Docman

Good in all CQC areas in all sites

Excellent location for commuting links and staff parking for cars and bikes available

Ensure workload is manageable to promote a healthy work-life balance

Deliver proactive preventative care and good case management for their complex patients

Foster a happy and supportive team environment with: Continuous support and encouragement to enhance skills and develop special interests Day-to-day informal discussions about clinical care and individual complex cases MDT approach to complex caseload management Regular clinical meetings Being responsive to staff ideas and suggestions for improvement

Parking on site

Your role -

Full-time Clinical Pharmacist

Appointments no less than 15 minutes and longer as required

Mixture of face-to-face and telephone appointments

The wide variety of work will ensure you will be responsible for dealing with, SMRs, med reviews, acute medication requests and updating discharge and clinic letters.

Managing some LTC /flu clinics

Work with a team of Clinical Pharmacists

Utilise your prescribing qualification (dedicated support to help with your prescribing qualification if not already a prescriber)

Work autonomously and as part of a team

The benefits -

NHS pension

Generous salary

Wellness program

Your development is a priority

Superb training and mentorship

Great team atmosphere to work in

Support to develop specialist interests.

Next Steps

