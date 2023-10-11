Activity Assistant by Future Care Group

Activity Assistant
Priory Court Care Home, KT17 1TJ
Hours per week: 30
Pay rate per hour £12.40
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Priory Court is part of the Future Care Group - a leading provider of high-quality care homes, dedicated to creating unique settings and delivering outstanding care.
Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.
We are looking for an individual who shares our values and our vision. A caring heart and "Can do" attitude who has a creative flair, embraces challenges and finds solutions.
The Job Role - Activity Assistant:
The post holder occupies a unique position in the caring environment of the Home with the freedom of planning and action to ensure interest, diligence, originality, perseverance and patience. The post holder must also possess skills of diplomacy to be able to persuade reluctant Residents to participate in the planned activities and equally important, to persuade other staff in the Home to participate as volunteer helpers for outings and other outdoor activities. Some of the main duties of the role include:
- To build good relationships with our Residents that help them adjust to life in a care home.
- Work with Residents, their friends and family members, to build individual lifestyle histories and, using these, create ongoing plans in our electronic Resident records, ensuring these are updated daily to evidence delivery
- Review the activity plan with involvement from the Resident and relatives and adjust where required
- Create a schedule of meaningful occupation for each Resident, personalised to their likes, dislikes, needs and abilities, helping them to try new experiences and continue to take part in the hobbies and activities that they enjoy
- Create and maintain a schedule of group activities tailored to residents to run alongside one-to-one sessions, enabling residents to take part in communal activities as well as individual hobbies as per their wishes
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The ideal candidate for the role will:
- Have a warm and friendly approach which is respectful and professional
- Have a passion for caring for the elderly and their families
- Have the ability to deliver the highest standards of social and cultural activities to our Residents
- Be a good team player with excellent interpersonal skills
- Have excellent communication and listening skills
- Have experience in managing social media
- Possess excellent writing skills and good IT skills
- Have a good knowledge of Outlook and Microsoft Word
- Creativity / Adaptability / Organisational skills
- Video making and editing skills are advantageous
