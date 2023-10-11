Recruitment Evening – Spire Claremont by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Claremont Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Evening and we would like you to join us!

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. 98% of our Spire Hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).



Our Purpose is to make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care. We treat insured, self-pay and NHS patients. We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by developing new skill sets, embracing state of the art technology, and learning about new techniques and services. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career.



We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our non-clinical and clinical teams within our Theatre, Ward and Outpatient provisions at Spire Claremont Hospital.



Spire Claremont Hospital is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the south west of Sheffield city centre.

Our postcode S10 5UB is unique to Spire Claremont Hospital and will take you straight to us.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Wednesday 8th November 2023

Time: 5.30pm - 7.00pm

Location: Spire Claremont Hospital - 401 Sandygate Road, Sheffield S10 5UB



The event will consist of:

- 5.30pm - 5.45pm - An introduction to Spire Claremont Hospital

- 5.45pm - 6.00pm - Refreshments

- 6.00pm - 6.30pm - Hospital Tour

- 6.30pm - 6.45pm - Hear from Tim Smith - Hospital Director

- 6.45pm - 7.00pm - Speak to our friendly team and hear about their experiences at Spire

- 7.00pm - Q&A's and end of event



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at

