Bank Support Worker by Voyage Care

Bank Support Worker



Pay - £10.42 per hour



Full Drivers Licence & Access to Own Vehicle



Job Description and Responsibilities



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and funded nationally recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave& pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



You will support individuals at home and in the local community. As a Bank Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

