Bank Healthcare Assistant - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire London East Hospital are looking for an HCA to join our fantastic Surgical Ward team on a bank/temporary basis.

Spire London East Hospital (Formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities:

Based on our Surgical ward you will be responsible for providing a caring support service to our patients. You will be providing basic nursing care in conjunction with our qualified nurses which will include observations, ECG's, Phlebotomy and manual handling.

Who we're looking for

You must have previous HCA hospital experience, preferably surgical experience.

Phlebotomy experience is desirable

Ideally you will have NVQ Level 3 Health and Social Care

Someone who excels in customer service and has a caring demeanour

Flexibility to work a range of shift lengths including long days and sporadic night shifts.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly.

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Free Car Parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.