Service Optimisation Manager by Voyage Care

To maintain Voyage Care at the forefront of quality care provision for people we support, promoting Voyage Cares' values and standards internally and externally.

Keep up to date with changes in external requirements, ensuring information is appropriately cascaded.

Represent the organisation at a local and national level as required.

Maintain a commitment to own continuing professional development and also to actively engage in own appraisal.

To present a professional persona at all time and demonstrate appropriate knowledge, skills and competencies.

To communicate with and establish and maintain effective working relationships with the Director Services Optimisation.

To take part, where applicable, in surveys to gather information required to inform the future strategic direction of the Service Optimisation Team.

To carry out all duties in accordance with the organisation's Equal Opportunities, Anti-Harassment and Health & Safety Policies.

These are exciting times at Voyage Care. Already a leading health and social care organisation and winner of Health Investor Specialist Care Provider of the Year, we provide support for thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other needs across the UK. We are an Investor in People and have a national reputation for delivering innovative, high quality and flexible services. What's more, we are now expanding our Service Optimisation Team to take us into the future - and as our Services Optimisation Manager you will play a vital role in helping us achieve our operational and strategic objectives.Therole will require. This role will play an integral part of ensuring Acquisitions and Large Tender Wins are integrated into the organisation, they will manage andand deliver the company strategy. The role will provide expertise and resource to support the Operations teams and oversee the management of risk in relation to service improvement,







Competitive salary

23 days annual leave plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

An additional day of annual leave after two years' service

Blue Light Card - Retail discount benefit scheme

V-Assure, a free 24 hour, confidential and independent help line

Life assurance

Pension



Be able to work as an individual and part of a team.

Work closely with COO and Director of Service Optimisation.

Be passionate about improving and embedding service improvement.

Be comfortable working at pace and under pressure, whilst maintaining good attention to detail. Have strong communication skills, commercial acumen and analytical skills.

Have a willingness to work across the whole organisation, covering the United Kingdom

Having a flexible solution focused responsive approach

Hold a full driving license.

In return for your dedication and commitment, you'll work in a sector that is truly rewarding. You'll work closely with our frontline teams to generate amazing multi-media content. In addition, you'll get the usual stuff, such as:RequirementsTo discover more about your future at Voyage Care and the attractive rewards and prospects that go with it