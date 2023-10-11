Specialist Therapeutic Radiographer by TFS Healthcare

Specialist Therapeutic Radiographer

Lancashire

Ongoing contract - Mon to Fri - 37.5 hours

Band 6

£27 p/h

Are you a therapeutic radiographer seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a band 6 Specialist Therapeutic Radiographer for a fantastic opportunity based in Lancashire. The successful candidates will need to have at least 12 months UK experience, must be a HCPC registered as a therapeutic radiographer, have experience using Elekta linear accelerators and Mosaiq record and verify system. This will be an ongoing contract for 3 months with immediate start.

Benefits you will receive as a Therapeutic Radiographer:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Some of the duties as a Therapeutic Radiographer:

Managing the treatment pathway

Providing technical expertise and support

Delivering accurate radiotherapy treatment

Performing a planning CT scan

Being involved in treatment planning

Explaining treatment to patients to assist them in making informed decisions

Calculating required dosage to maximize impact on tumor

What we require from you as a Therapeutic Radiographer:

24-48 months minimum experience in the field

Must be HCPC registered as a Therapeutic Radiographer

Must have experience using Elekta linear accelerators and Mosaiq record and verify system.

Must have UK based experience and must have full right to work in the UK

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as a Therapeutic Radiographer, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.