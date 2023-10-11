Bank Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Radiographer | Spire South Bank Hospital | Worcester | Flexible Hours & Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital are looking to recruit experienced and committed General Radiographers to join our Imaging Department on a Bank Basis. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Duties and responsibilities

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained



Who we're looking for



- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC .

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Have good communication skills

- Experience in general radiography and radiography in theatres

- Experience working in a UK healthcare setting within radiography



Working Hours: 0-37.5

Contract Type: Bank Contract



Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.