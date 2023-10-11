Endoscopy Manager (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

We`re currently looking for an experienced and collaborative Endoscopy Manager (RGN/ODP) based in Hertfordshire. This role comes with an attractive salary of £55,000 and excellent benefits package.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the hospital, they have invested heavily in their facilities, opening 2 state of the art theatres, a new MRI scanner and new day surgery ward with plans to further expand their endoscopy, outpatients and imaging departments.



As the Endoscopy Services Manager, you will work 37.5 Hours per week predominately Monday - Friday. The hospital has exciting plans to grow and develop the service and therefore a passion for developing services is essential. You will be joining a small but supportive environment and be empowered to grow and develop your team!



To apply for this Endoscopy Manager role, you must have experience managing Endoscopy teams and a good understanding of JAG accreditation. You must also be an RGN (with current NMC) or ODP (with valid HCPC). In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £55,000 and an excellent benefits package plus you will join a very welcoming and inclusive culture.



