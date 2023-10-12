Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Theatre Healthcare Assistant

Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Spire Hull | Anlaby | Full Time, Permanent | £11.45 per hour

Spire Hull and East Riding - Anlaby are looking to recruit a Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic Theatre team.

You will work a range of shifts between Monday - Saturday covering 7 am - 9pm. The shifts will be split as 3 x 12 hrs shifts.



Please apply only if you can commit to the above.



Spire Hull offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from the North East. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.





Duties and responsibilities:



- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Assisting scrub nurses during procedures

- Provide patient support within the anaesthetic room

- Opening sterile packs

- Checking instruments

- Assisting with ordering equipment

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Understanding and contributing towards infection control





Who we're looking for:



- Experience working in Theatres would be beneficial

- We would be interested in candidates with experience in Care

- Someone who is happy working on our flexible rota





Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



If you are interested in this role please get in touch with



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications