Lead MRI/CT Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

MRI/CT Team Lead| Salary depending on experience| Band 7 | Hull | Full Time Permanent Role- 37.5 hours per week|

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced MRI Radiographer to take on this lead role within this friendly team.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. An additional attraction is that the department is currently undergoing a £2.1M refurbishment to include a state-of-art Cath Lab, Cardiology and reporting areas.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Lead MR Radiographer your duties will include but not be limited to:



- You will lead the MRI service under guidance of the Imaging Manager, including overseeing lists, staffing rotas, staff training and competencies, complaint investigations

- You will work clinically as a Radiographer providing excellent patient care

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

- Acting as a role model

Who we're looking for

- You must be a qualified Radiographer with a valid HCPC

- Minimum of 5 years post graduate experience

- Minimum of 2 years MRI experience

- Competent in all aspects of MRI Scanning and Safety

- Experience in other imaging areas is desirable but not essential

- Desire to support and lead a team to excellence



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

