Theatre Team Leader - Anaesthetics by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Team Leader - Anaesthetics | Competitive Salary | Permanent | Excellent development opportunities | Spire Cambridge Lea

Spire Cambridge Lea are now recruiting an experienced Theatre Team Leader to join their warm and friendly team. This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a wide range of procedures and excel your career.

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. We believe it's' our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Successful Theatre Team Leader will help lead the department and deputise the Theatre Manager. You will provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention while managing a team and ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership, maximising effective theatre utilisation.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse with leadership experience

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Willing to participate in flexible working pattern

Willing to get involved in possible on call duties

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca Burns on 07825 059157 or Email

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications