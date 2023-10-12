Theatre Co-ordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Theatre Co-Ordinator | Band 6 dependent on experience | Norwich | Full Time | Free Parking & Excellent benefits

Spire Norwich Hospital has an exciting opportunity for clinical theatre co-ordinator to join their warm and supportive team. To ensure that the theatre department is working safely on a day to day basis, providing guidance and support to the teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Hold the safety huddle every morning

Confirm staffing is present for each theatre

Cover any on the day sickness and communicate with theatre administration to commence paperwork

Ensure each theatre is safely staffed with the required skills necessary

Ensure all lists start on time (AM and PM)

Ensure any list changes are completed and communicated to recovery, wards, radiographers and SSD

Plan for any ongoing sickness for the rest of the week

Ensure all daily checks are being completed in the anaesthetic rooms, theatres and recovery

Ensure CD registers are completed as per policy

Ensure that the CD keys are being signed in and out of the key safe

Ensure all staff are relieved for Lunch (730-6 shift) or Dinner (1230-9 shift)

Ensure all sets and consumables are ready for the following day for each theatre

Review staff allocation for the following day/s

Check that all theatres are expected to finish in a timely manner and plan for any unavoidable overruns.

Ensure the evening lists have all equipment, sets and instruments available to them

.Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse or ODP with experience in either scrub, anaesthetic or recovery.

Management experience Desirable

Working as a perioperative practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Applying the knowledge and skills gained through a post registration qualification in a clinical specialism

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Excellent communication skills

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca Burns on 07825 059152 or

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications