Service Driver by Voyage Care

Position: Service Driver



Hours: Full Time



Pay Rate: £11.12 per hour



Voyage Care are currently recruiting a Driver to join us at our Residential service Service in Hindhead. The scheme provides support to individuals with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated Complex Behaviours.



Using company owned vehicles, the Driver will collect staff from designated points prior to their shift commencement and return them to these points at the end of the working day. The driver will need to be involved in the logistical planning of these routes.



As well as staff collection, the Driver will work alongside Support Staff providing transportation, during the day, to enable the People we Support to access the community, undertake activities and attend appointments.



Benefits of a career with Voyage Care:



A competitive hourly rate of pay

Opportunities for career progression

Life insurance & Pension Scheme

Retail rewards & savings including access to the Blue Light Card

Long service awards

Refer a friend scheme ranging from £250 - £750 depending on the role

Driver role requirements:



Essential:



Flexibility on shift patterns - Split shifts are involved in this role.

Good local area knowledge

Clean driving license that meets the criteria set by our insurers

Access to own transport (you will not be using your own transport for the role but will need it to access the site)

Desirable:



Experience in a care environment would be beneficial but is not essential for this role

Experience of a professional driving role

Prior experience of logistical route planning

IMPORTANT



The role is predominantly field based. Please note that the role will involve shift work Monday to Sunday.

As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!



You will need to hold a full UK driving licence and willing to drive our adapted vehicles.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis









Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

