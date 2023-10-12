Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Support Worker



Full time: 35 Hours per week



Part time: Up to 28 Hours per week



Service/Location: Lytham St Anne's FY8 1LE



Pay Rate: £11.22 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



Our specialist supported living service in Lytham St Anne's supports people with a learning disability and/or autism, who may have additional mental health conditions and challenging behaviour. The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating both therapeutic and social based activities.



We are looking for like-minded individuals who would like to make a difference in someone's life - could that be you?



About You -



You must be resilient, flexible and composed in your approach,

You must follow our Positive Behaviour Support plans,

Experience is desirable but not required.

We can offer full training, guidance and support for along the way!

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

