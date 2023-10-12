Perioperative Practitioner- Anaesthetic by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Perioperative Practitioner | Anaesthetic | Band 5/6 equivalent salary | Bristol | Full time - no over nights or Sundays working |£3,000 Joining Bonus Available| Access to training and development course after qualifying period

Spire Bristol Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Perioperative Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on Anaesthetic, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

Run a theatre list without supervision

Perform anaesthetic duties

Who we're looking for

HCPC registered ODP or NMC (including the Anaesthetic module) registered Nurse

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications