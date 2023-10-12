Perioperative Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Norwich Hospital are recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Perioperative Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on Scrub, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.



Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive as a perioperative practitioner you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care to a range of surgical patients. You will scrub for a range of surgeries including Ortho, General, Gynae, GU, ENT, Breast and Ophthalmic.



Who we're looking for:

- HCPC registered ODP or NMC registered

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

- You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

- You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available



If you are willing and driven to succeed, we offer you the opportunity to train in other specialist areas such as orthopaedics and undergo career development courses such as the SFA, all fully funded by Spire Healthcare.



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications