Staff Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Staff Nurse
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
St Leonards
£22 to £23 per hour
Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.
The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.
The Package:
- £22 to £23 per hour
- Bonus Scheme
- Monday to Friday
- Pension scheme
- Company sick pay
- Employee recognition awards
- Training and development
- Career Progression
JOB SUMMARY
