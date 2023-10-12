Registered General Nurse by TFS Healthcare

Registered General Nurse

Liverpool & Aintree

Rates starting from £17.05 - £30 per hour

Are you a dedicated General Nurse looking for consistency of shifts and to feel part of a great team?

TFS Healthcare are recruiting Registered General Nurse for a client in the Liverpool & Aintree area.

Who we are looking for:

A warm and caring nature that shines through in your interactions with patients

Reliability and professionalism in all aspects of your work

Dedication to providing exceptional person-centred care that goes above and beyond

Valid right to work in the UK

Must have at least 6 months experience within a RGN setting

You must have mandatory training including MH, medication, Infection control

Must have enhanced Current DBS

Please note applicants will be politely declined if the above criteria is not met.

We are a multi-award-winning healthcare recruitment agency, recently recognised by the HSJ Partnership Awards as highly commended, in the category of Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS. We specialise in offering medical professionals contract/block bookings, temporary and permanent positions. We value your hard work and will provide consistent recognition and support from our clinical led team. We have built and maintained excellent relationships with a variety of Trusts across the UK as well as private organisations. This is a unique opportunity to expand your skills and knowledge within an established Trust, with an agency that cares about you.

Brilliant benefits we can offer our General Nurses:

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards, and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

If you're not available for this opportunity within care, why not recommend a friend or colleague and earn £500 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply).

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing agencies, please apply now!

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.