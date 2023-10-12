Bank Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Flexible working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Pharmacist to join our dedicated and experienced Pharmacy team.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which includes; Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.

It is important to note that driving is essential for Clare Park as we not close train or bus links.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Be a qualified Pharmacist

- Hospital experience is highly desired

- Private hospital experience is highly desired

- Audit experience highly desired

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications