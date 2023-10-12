Bank Mammography Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Radiographer | Radiology | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Slough

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Mammographer to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Mammography and Imaging teams at Spire Thames Valley in Slough

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC.

- certificate of competence in mammography or postgraduate certificate in mammography desirable

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Have good communication skills.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (wont be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via Spire for You

- Wellbeing Centre access via Spire for You

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spires specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications