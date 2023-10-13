For Employers
Registered Nurse by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 53 jobs
KidderminsterLocation
Kidderminster
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Registered Nurse

Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ

40 Hours per week, Day and Night shifts available

Pay rate per hour £21.50

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.

Day to day duties of this role:

  • Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
  • The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
  • The Registered Nurse will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
  • Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies

Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £2000 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Job - Requirements

We are looking for a nurse who has:

  • Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
  • Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year
  • Good communication skills
  • Leadership skills


INDHP

