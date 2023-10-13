Registered Nurse by Future Care Group
Registered Nurse
Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ
40 Hours per week, Day and Night shifts available
Pay rate per hour £21.50
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.
Day to day duties of this role:
- Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The Registered Nurse will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies
Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £2000 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
We are looking for a nurse who has:
- Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills
