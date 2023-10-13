Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Porter | Spire Norwich Hospital | Full Time | Permanent | Competitive salary plus Excellent Benefits | Various shifts between 06:30am - Midnight (7.5hrs per day).

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for a Porter to join their team. You do not necessarily need to have a background in care or hospitals to undertake this role. If you can provide excellent customer care, enjoy engaging with people, then we would like to hear from you.

Spire Norwich Hospital is a well-established private hospital serving patients across Norfolk and East Anglia.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and introducing new services so you can have up-to-date treatment and care in a clean, comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital and patients. A key function of the role will be escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner, providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time. You will be part of our team of Porters that provide a vital service in our Hospital. You will also cover any of the courier, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

The position is 37.5 hours per week, working 5 days out of 7. Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays are all paid at enhanced rates.

Skills/qualifications we're looking for:

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to undertake a varied role

Able to manage post, deliveries, waste collection and disposal

Able to facilitate the movement of goods and equipment through the hospital

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.