Senior Physiotherapist - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Physiotherapist | Outpatients| Band 6 | Murrayfield - Wirral | Full time (Part-Time will also be considered)

Spire Murrayfield based in Wirral are now recruiting a Senior Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient service.

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

.Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent with HCPC registration

Experience of assessing, treating and supporting a range of patients

Minimum of 2 years experience in Musculoskeletal

Candidates should have a strong desire to develop services and work as part of the Physiotherapy team

Desirable skills include the ability to work well as part of team as well as strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

or call 07850 735 207

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications