Medical Secretary by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Secretary | Audio Typing, Administration, Secretarial | Part Time - 30 Hours Per Week | Permanent | Monday - Friday | Norwich | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking to bring on a Medical Secretary to join their established team. The successful candidate will provide an efficient secretarial and administrative service to consultants. This will include the running of their private accounts.

Duties and responsibilities

To work as a member of a team within the Outpatient Department providing a secretarial and administrative service to consultants.

Accurately transcribing from audio dictation, with medical terminology, all correspondence to external stakeholders.

To provide a point of contact for external stakeholders.

To organise and manage outpatient clinic notes: ensuring all correspondence and results are available.

Arrange patients' admissions by liaising with patients, consultants and other departments within the hospital.

Dealing and being confident with telephone enquires from patient, medical staff, GP's and other professionals at all levels, in a timely and courteous manner, providing advice, information, guidance and reassurance as required.

Dealing with consultant accounts including raising invoices, liaising with third party providers, reconciling payments and overseeing credit control and debt collection processes.

Ensure health insurance claim forms are correctly filled out.

Maintain an accurate filing system.

Handling sensitive and confidential work.

Liaise with the Private Patient Advisors regarding self-funding patients

Co-operating with colleagues to ensure the highest quality of provisions for patients.

Support the Medical Secretariat where necessary.

Perform other duties delegated from time to time to ensure the smooth operation of the department and/or hospital.

The secretary will handle on a day to day basis a variety of customer generated enquiries.

Liaise with insurance companies on behalf of patients to pre-authorise treatment and to arrange settlement of consultant invoices.

Prepare statements of costs in relation to consultant fees to ensure CMA compliance

Ensure that the scheduling of bookings are communicated across the hospital and to consultants.

Who we're looking for

RSA or AMSPAR qualification in medical typing / medical word processing

Previous medical secretarial work including data input

Experience in a medical environment

Knowledge of medical terminology

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.