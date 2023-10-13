Radiology Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Radiology | Administration | Customer Service | Spire Leeds| Leeds | 37.5 hours per week | Full time, Permanent | £11.45 per hour

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialities including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.



Spire has an exciting opportunity for a Radiology Administrator to work within our busy Radio department.



As Radiology Administrator you will assist a multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration within the radiology department, providing an efficient bookings service and operating within set protocols.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Welcoming, registering and booking appointments for all patients in a warm, professional and caring

- manner.

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in and out-patients using a computerised system (SAP and RIS) for GPs, consultants and other users.

- Collate all necessary paperwork to enable radiographer/radiologist to undertake/report the examination.

- Responsibility for the efficient management of imaging bookings, liaising with department staff as appropriate.

- To present a professional, smart image at all times, ensuring adherence to the uniform policy.

- Manage the department phone calls in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

Who we're looking for:

- Experience of face to face customer/patient interaction

- Has excellent Administration skills using different databases and systems (training will be given)

- Exceptional phone manner

- Having previous medical knowledge would be advantageous but not essential

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Working Hours: 37.5 hours over 4-5 days

Contract Type: Full-time, Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.